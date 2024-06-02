French Open wrap: Djokovic, Zverev, and Medvedev claim victory on day seven

Thanks to another rain-wrecked day in Paris, Novak Djokovic won an early-hours tussle with Lorenzo Musetti in five sets at 3.08am.

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev also came through tough third-round encounters.

Meanwhile, there were straightforward wins for Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, the women’s two and four seeds.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day seven of the French Open.

Picture of the day

Holger Rune holds an umbrella for a ball kid (Thibault Camus/AP)

Match of the day

Zverev came through a five-set marathon to reach the fourth round. The German fourth seed was on the brink of a shock exit after falling a break down in the final set against Dutch world number 26 Tallon Griekspoor. But Zverev hit back to force a deciding set tie-break and finished with an ace to register a 3-6 9-4 6-2 4-6 7-6 (3) victory.

Shot of the day

Right-hander Tomas Machac plays left-handed forehand twice and wins the point.

Quote of the day

Fashion statement of the day

Yes, it’s a bit chilly in Paris at the moment, but leggings, Daniil Medvedev? (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Brit watch

Joe Salisbury was frustrated by the rain (Steve Welsh/PA)

More rain frustration for the British doubles contingent, with Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram only able to share four games with Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov. Two more Brits, Luke Johnson and Henry Patten – who share the same coach, Calvin Betton – are playing each other. Patten and Harri Heliovaara were leading Johnson and Skander Mansouri 6-3 2-3 when the rain came…

Schedule farce

Rain clouds have hovered over Roland Garros all week (Christophe Ena/AP)

…which made the decision to cancel all the doubles matches for the day at around 4.30pm all the more bizarre, as shortly after the rain stopped and we had the ridiculous situation of eight or nine empty courts, with no one to play on them. However, that did not stop doubles pair Mackenzie McDonald and Marcus Daniell from taking to Court Four against Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo, losing four points and then retiring, pocketing £8,000 for their troubles.

Fallen seeds

Women: Qinwen Zheng (7), Madison Keys (14), Elise Mertens (25).

Men: Tommy Paul (14), Ben Shellton (15), Tallon Griekspoor (26), Tomas Etcheverry (28), Lorenzo Musetti (30).

Who’s up next?

Carlos Alcaraz continues his title bid on Sunday (Thibault Camus/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz will face 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Jannik Sinner takes on Corentin Moutet and the French crowd, no doubt. Defending champion Iga Swiatek headlines for the women against Anastasia Potapova.