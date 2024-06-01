777 Partners’ proposed takeover of Everton falls through

Everton are assessing “all options for the club’s future ownership” after 777 Partners’ proposed takeover fell through.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri was tied into a period of exclusivity with the troubled US investment group until May 31 and could not enter into alternative discussions.

But the 777 Partners’ purchase agreement with Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the club has now expired.

A club statement read: “Everton Football Club would like to provide the following update to all stakeholders, and particularly its supporters.

“The agreement between 777 Partners and Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the club expired today.

“The club’s board of directors recognises the considerable level of financial support 777 Partners has provided the club over recent months and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for this.

“The club will continue to operate as usual, while it works with Blue Heaven Holdings to assess all options for the club’s future ownership.

“The board of directors would like to thank everyone connected to Everton for their patience over recent months and reiterate its commitment to providing further updates when it is appropriate to do so through the club’s official communication channels.”