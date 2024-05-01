Sean Dyche blossoms into music video star after leading Everton to safety

Everton manager Sean Dyche reflected on a “surreal” week in which the club avoided relegation and he made his debut in a music video.

Having done the business in his day job, beating Brentford on Saturday to secure a 71st successive top-flight season, Stockport-based indie band Blossoms dropped a trailer for their new single in which Dyche features prominently.

Only last week, in response to an answer he gave in an interview about Green Day, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong posted a mocked up a picture of him in an Everton shirt signing a contract.

Asked about a strange last few days, Dyche said: “Some of it by design: the performances and wins I would hope. The rest of it is certainly surreal.

“The Green Day thing came from an answer to a question and then Green Day picked up on that and it’s amazing.

“The music video was basically the lads I met at a Rick Astley concert and they just said ‘Would you fancy it?’. To be in a music video, why would you not fancy that when you are a music fan?

“They sort of gave me a rough feeling of ‘could you wear a suit, could you turn up’ and I was thinking ‘Not quite sure how this is going to go’ but they are a really good group of lads and really good performers.

“I saw them at the Isle of Wight festival pre-pandemic and they referenced it and said ‘Would you come and do this video?’. I said ‘Yeah sure’. Really pleased.”

Asked about the role he played in the video – essentially being himself – Dyche added: “I wouldn’t call it a character.

“The basic premise is I send them on a mission, they have a few mishaps on the way and I remind them they better get the job done. I’m pleased it has got some positive traction.

“Tom, the lead singer, just messaged me and said ‘Listen, it’s been received positively at this stage’ and I think it’s Radio 1’s record of the week. It is a good tune, which is helpful.

“For someone who is a big music and gig fan to be asked and feature in it was very pleasing and a good bit of fun.”