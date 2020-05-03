Damon Heta hotter than the rest

Australia’s Damon Heta stayed up through the night to top Group 17 of the PDC Home Tour.

Heta began his work at 3am with a dismissive 5-0 thrashing of new tour card holder Gary Blades.

Heta hit three 180s and averaged 96, adding afterwards: “On my day I feel like I am unbeatable. I do see myself up there with the best.”

That's the group for Damon Heta! He gets the legs he needs to make sure he can't be caught on Night 17 of the @Unibet Home Tour, and tops the group! pic.twitter.com/TAo7io4yES — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 3, 2020

The 32-year-old ‘Heat’ continued his good form with a 5-3 victory over world number 31 John Henderson, sealed with a 121 finish on the bullseye, and needed only three legs in his final outing to progress on leg difference.

He went on to lose 5-3 to Krzysztof Kciuk, taking part in Krakow, missing out on a clean sweep.

“I’m happy I got the win, more or less, but I’d love to win three that’s for sure,” Heta said.

Henderson ended the night by heaping more disappointment on the struggling Blades, winning 5-1 to take second place ahead of Kciuk.