‘Waited eight years, what’s another one’ – athletes on Olympics postponement

Medal contenders for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympic Games praised the decision to delay the competition until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday the Tokyo Games became the first in modern history to be postponed for anything other than a world war.

But for the athletes, the decision was well received, with British sprinter Adam Gemili among those who shared their thoughts on social media.

London 2012 ?? ?Rio 2016 ?? ?Tokyo 2021 ?? ? Thankful to finally have some clarity regarding The Olympic Games. A huge decision but I think the right one for sure. Time to regain, look after each other during this difficult period and go again when the time is right! pic.twitter.com/l1NjjUUmMy — Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) March 24, 2020

“Thankful to finally have some clarity regarding The Olympic Games. A huge decision but I think the right one for sure,” Gemili tweeted.

“Time to regain, look after each other during this difficult period and go again when the time is right!”

Heptathlon World Champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson also tweeted her reaction.

Waited 8 years for this, what’s another 1 in the grand scheme of things? ???? As an athlete, it’s heartbreaking news about the olympics being postponed until 2021, but it’s for all the right reasons and the safety of everyone! Hope everyone keeps safe and stay indoors x pic.twitter.com/z0JlgV2efI — KJT (@JohnsonThompson) March 24, 2020

“Waited 8 years for this, what’s another 1 in the grand scheme of things?” she wrote.

“As an athlete, it’s heartbreaking news about the olympics being postponed until 2021, but it’s for all the right reasons and the safety of everyone! Hope everyone keeps safe and stay indoors”.

Another year to get in top condition https://t.co/C7fMmdjTSZ — Alex Davis (@ajldavis03) March 24, 2020

Rugby Sevens hopeful Alex Davies meanwhile saw the bright side, writing: “Another year to get in top condition”.

Brits weren’t the only athletes who responded well to the news, with three-time Olympic medallist Eliud Kipchoge describing the decision as “very wise”.

All in all a very wise decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021. I look forward to come back to Japan to defend my Olympic title next year and look forward to witness a wonderful event. I wish everybody good health in these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/jrhsFEe545 — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH?? (@EliudKipchoge) March 24, 2020

“All in all a very wise decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021,” the Kenyan tweeted.

“I look forward to come back to Japan to defend my Olympic title next year and look forward to witness a wonderful event.”

?? The Olympic Committee made the right choice. The world must fight the emergency, sport can wait. Tokyo 2020 was perhaps the most important goal of my season, but the postponement does not change my aspirations. I’ll work hard to be ready for the 2021 event ? pic.twitter.com/d7H3oAHAY3 — Vincenzo Nibali (@vincenzonibali) March 24, 2020

Italian cyclist Vincenzo Nibali described the decision as “the right choice” adding “sport can wait” despite saying that Tokyo 2020 was possibly the most important goal of his season.

And, on a lighter note, for Olympic hopefuls like USA hurdler Lolo Jones the postponement meant one thing in particular.

FINALLY The OLYMPICS OFFICIALLY postponed for a year!! No box of Wheaties for me today. #breakfastofchampions pic.twitter.com/BAtlDUliQE — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) March 24, 2020

“FINALLY The OLYMPICS OFFICIALLY postponed for a year!!” she tweeted, along with a video of herself pouring sweets into a bowl.

“No box of Wheaties for me today.”