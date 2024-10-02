Hornets are stung by a late home blow

Hornets had started the Counties One Midlands West (North) season with three straight victories, but went down 29-27 last Saturday.

Veseyans started brightly and struck first with an unconverted try.

Hornets hit back with penalty from skipper Dan Robinson and then took the lead when scrum half Ryan Edwards broke down the middle deep into the Veseyans half and then off-loaded to Robinson, who weaved through and outpaced the defence to touch down. Robinson added the extras and Hornets went into half-time 10-5 up.

In the second half, an early penalty from Robinson extended the lead.

Veseyans hit back with a penalty of their own, but it was the hosts who struck next when Denham Samuels dived over next to the posts. Robinson added the conversion to make it 20-8. But the visitors rallied and two converted tries saw them lead 22-20.

An immediate response from Hornets saw George Whittaker score a try, again converted by Robinson, to open up a five-point lead lead with six minutes to go.

But some late drama saw Veseyans pile over following a five-metre scrum and then add to conversion to clinch victory.

Elsewhere in Counties One Midlands West (North), Newport II lost 27-13 at Stafford, but Shrewsbury beat Willenhall 35-24 thanks to tries from Jake Entwistle, Ieuan Morris, William Beddoes and Nathan Hardwick.