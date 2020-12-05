Josh Hodson riding high as he nets Broncos deal

Josh Hodson

The 20-year-old is now gearing up for pre-season training which starts on January 4 as he sets his sights on gaining more first team experience with the Championship outfit.

Hodson played both rugby codes locally. He joined home-town club Newport, where his mother, Alison, is treasurer, when he was six and then started playing rugby league for Telford Raiders in 2010.

The former Burton Borough pupil opted to go down the league path and was recruited to the Midlands Hurricanes team, based at Loughborough College in 2014.

He progressed through their academy and then joined Broncos’ academy following a successful trial.

He has since climbed through the ranks and enjoyed a taste of senior action earlier this year. And now he is hungry for more.

“I am over the moon with the contract, but it’s also a reward for my family, for all the time and support they put in,” said Hodson, who was back working behind the bar at Newport in the summer,