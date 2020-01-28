Lark Davies in squad for Six Nations

Former Ludlow College student Davies, 24, should add to her 22 caps after being named in a 32-player squad for the tournament.

England start their campaign on Sunday away to France before a trip to Scotland seven days later.

They host Ireland on February 23 and Wales on March 7 before finishing away to Italy on March 15.

Back row Harriet Millar-Mills, who has impressed for Wasps FC Ladies following a 22-month injury lay-off, is selected and could represent her country for the first time since the 2017 World Cup final.

“We’ve named a squad that certainly reflects not only the immense experience in the English women’s game but also some of the outstanding young talent that we are now seeing emerge from the Tyrrells Premier 15s,” said head coach Simon Middleton.