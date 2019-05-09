Kai Owen in England call for World Under-20s

Owen, who came through the ranks at Telford Hornets and has also played for Newport, is included in a 28-man party.

Pool B sees 2018 runners-up England face Ireland (June 4), Italy (June 8) and Australia (June 12). The cities of Rosario and Santa Fe will play host to 30 matches played over five matchdays across three venues.

Worcester Warriors prop Owen was a regular member of the squad during last season’s under-20s Six Nations.

“Choosing 28 players from the 45 we have capped this season has been incredibly tough, so it’s a pretty good achievement for these players to be selected for the tournament and they should be incredibly proud of their inclusion,” said coach Steve Bates.

“The Under-20 Championship gives them a chance to pit themselves against the best players in the world at their own age group in an international competition before heading into senior rugby, so is an important stage in their development.

“For a lot of these players it will be a unique experience to go to Argentina and play in a tournament of this stature and I know they will be relishing the challenge. They are very lucky to be representing England and will be looking to do their country proud and continue our successful history in the competition.

“We were slightly disappointed with our consistency during the Six Nations and we know we have a lot of work to do, but we have a very good and experienced group of players and if we can keep them fit then we feel we are going to be very competitive in Argentina.”