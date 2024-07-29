Shropshire 4x400m starlet Charlie Carvell "devastated" after withdrawal from Olympics

The 400m youngster, who was selected as part of the men's 4x400m relay squad, had been battling with a hamstring muscle problem in the build-up to the showpiece in Paris.

He missed some warm-up events leading into the Games and over the weekend confirmed he will not partake in the Olympics and will step aside from the sport while recovering.

Carvell said: "I'm devastated, I am being withdrawn from the Paris Olympics due to a minor hamstring issue. I will be taking a break from the sport and social media for a little while."

Sam Reardon has replaced the 400m star in Team GB's relay squad.

Carvell, who recently turned 20, enjoyed a rapid rise ahead of the Games and his maiden call-up having only taken up the sport seriously aged 16. The Telford Athletic Club was one of the youngest members of Team GB's track and field squad.

He told the Shropshire Star he had been dealing with a "slight niggle, but nothing too serious" ahead of the event, after the sprinter had to pull out of the UK Championship a month or so before the Olympics.

He was also sidelined for a London Diamond League meeting on the eve of the event in France.