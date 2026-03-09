Sws falter as Guilsfield beaten for fourth straight game

Sws, looking to bounce back from defeat last time out, were behind after just 16 minutes when Tyler McManus set up Jake Roberts for the opening goal.

But ten minutes before half time they had levelled things up with Ashley Harries found Thomas Edwards and he found the net.

The winner arrived midway through the second half as George Peers fired home the winning goal with Airbus having Sam Rickett send off in stoppage time.

Guilsfield were also beaten on the road with their fourth loss on the spin coming at the hands of Holyhead Hotspur.

The Guils were at one point looking like serious contenders for the top four - but four defeats in their last four games has seen them slip five points behind Newtown.

Their latest loss was settled in the first half with Cory Williams' winning strike coming ten minutes before half time.

Elsewhere, Penrhyncoch flew the flag for Mid Wales in the second tier over the weekend as they picked up an impressive win on the road at Buckley Town.

An opener from John James and a Geoff Kellaway penalty settled the contest - with the win putting the Roosters three points behind Flint Mountain and just five behind Caersws.