Leonard lays into Newtown players after 'embarrassing' 5-0 Gresford defeat

On the back of an upturn in form following a run that had seen them drop out of the automatic promotion spots - the Robins rolled over against the Mid Wales side as they were hit for five.

Two down at the break - the shipped another two goals before conceding another in the final ten minutes of the game.

The result leaves them eleven points off the top three with two games in hand over the promotion contenders - but Leonard was left seething after their Friday night collapse.

He insists that they are the type of performances that 'get managers sacked', and he could not hide his embarrassment after the game.

He said: "First I apologise to the supporters who have paid money to watch that, committee members and volunteers too.

"I have just said to the lads, performances like that get people the sack, it was atrocious, and it is a bad reflection on me, the staff and the players.

"I don't know where it has come from, we came into it on the back of two really good performances and a win last week.

"Yes we have a couple more injuries, but Gresford were good and deserved it, from one to eleven and the subs they won their battles and were good going forward.

"We made the same mistakes, really poor goals and I am gobsmacked by it.

"I am more accountable than anyone and can only apologise and hopefully I don't get the sack.

"On paper, we came tonight and I thought we would put on a good performance on and win the game, but I don't know how I can walk in their and face supporters because I am that embarrassed."