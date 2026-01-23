Knighton claim the derby day spoils

Knighton Town extended their unbeaten run in Lock Stock Ardal North East to seven matches following a hard fought 1-0 derby win over Llandrindod Wells at Bryn-y-Castell.

Both teams were playing their first fixtures for four weeks as the opening two weekends of the new year were wiped out by the wintry weather.

The hosts had the first opportunity of the match when Luke Boundford latched on to a third-minute through ball and drove into the Llandrindod penalty area before being denied by goalkeeper James Barker.

The Radnor Robins were enjoying a strong start to this Radnorshire derby as Callum Stead fired wide from 25 yards before Boundford pulled a 25 -yard effort wide of goal in the 10th minute.

It took the Spa Men a while to adjust to the cut and thrust of the derby as Arwyn Walby saw his 25-yard drive blocked before the hosts broke the deadlock.

The only goal of this clash of the Radnorshire rivals arrived in the 19th minute when Boundford was picked out in space by Stead and the former Aberystwyth Town and Newtown forward cut inside and curled a shot past Barker.

A Knighton player is crowded out Pics: Stuart Townsend

Taylor Wozencraft went close to doubling Knighton's lead as he fizzed a drive narrowly wide.

Llandrindod responded with Nyle Slade firing a 20-yard drive just over Ben Davies' crossbar in the 27th minute before the same player saw his dipping shot turned over by Davies for a corner.

The Radnor Robins keeper was called into action again less than 60 seconds later when he saved Stuart Williams' shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Jack Evans' 38th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area was saved by Davies before the Spa Men had penalty appeals turned down by referee Adam Herbert two minutes later when they felt Will Cleaton's cross had struck a hand.

Radnor Robins manager Harry Stokes would have been pleased to hold a narrow advantage, but fully aware that the Spa men could hit back after the break.

While Gareth Jones in the visitors' dugout would have been pleased that his charges were still in the derby at half-time.

Knighton went close to doubling their advantage 10 minutes after the interval, but Dewi Allen was unable to keep his header on target following a free-kick.

Knighton are up to second in the table

Llandrindod responded on the hour mark when Walby cut in from the left flank but saw his ensuing drive fly narrowly wide of the far post.

It was the turn of the Radnor Robins to have a penalty appeal waived away three minutes later when Connor Bird burst into the Spa Men's penalty area and felt that his run was illegally halted.

Davies had to be alert to turn away Evans' free-kick prior to Bird having an effort from the edge of the penalty area blocked.

Kieran Dovey's 25-yard strike was deflected wide of the target in the 82nd minute before the visitors nearly equalised four minutes later to secure a point for their efforts.

However, Shane Sutton was in the right place to clear Dan Hall's header off the line to maintain the hosts' slender advantage.

But one goal was enough for the Radnor Robins to record a league double over their local rivals and maintain the pressure on leaders Llanuwchllyn.

Knighton moved into second position after previous incumbents Bow Street were defeated 4-1 at home by the league leaders.