Knighton have their sights set on cup glory

The teams had met at The Bypass earlier in the season when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in their Lock Stock Ardal North East encounter.

Prior to kick-off, a minute's silence was held for former Knighton Town man Joe Baker, who passed away exactly two years to the day and was also well known to the visitors.

The latest meeting was as equally as tense and required a moment of individual magic from Keiron Dovey to separate the border rivals.

The midfielder picked up the ball just outside the penalty area in the 65th minute before breaking forward and lifting the ball over Radnor goalkeeper Otto Jones and into the roof of the net.

It was the visitors who made a positive start, with Ieuan Price seeing his sixth-minute effort from the edge of the penalty area turned behind by Ben Davies before Jack Clarke struck the side netting from a tight angle.

Knighton defender Shane Sutton headed wide of the target from a free-kick played into the penalty area before Callum Stead struck a 25-yard drive straight at Jones.

Luke Boundford directed a header wide of goal from a 16th-minute cross and then Joey Price's shot from the edge of the penalty area was blocked in the visitors' next attack.

Dovey picked-up the ball two minutes later and drove towards the Valley penalty area, but his ensuing shot was blocked.

Sutton headed wide from a corner before Stead latched on to a Boundford through ball, but was unable to keep his shot under the crossbar.

Dovey's 25 yard free-kick was pushed away by Jones in the 32nd minute prior to Price going close from a free-kick two minutes later.

Sam Hoyle struck a low drive narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area after a long throw was only partially cleared by the Goats.

The visitors made an encouraging start to the second-half with Callum Matthews' 48th-minute shot from the edge of the penalty area being turned behind for a corner by Davies.

Boundford was unable to keep his 20-yard strike on target, prior to Dovey's 53rd-minute shot on the turn being saved by Jones.

A hard-fought clash ended 1-0 in Knighton's favour

A free-kick from Price fizzed narrowly over the crossbar moments later before Taylor Wozencraft thought he had broken the deadlock with a 56th minute header, but was deemed to have been in an offside position.

Henry Shipley was unable to keep his drive on later before a moment of brilliance from Dovey ultimately settled the outcome of the tie in the 65th minute.

Clarke's effort from the edge of the penalty area was saved by Davies and Sutton headed wide from a corner.

Lewis Morris and Price had efforts blocked from the edge of the penalty, while Boundford's attempted lob over Jones drifted narrowly wide of the far post.

Radnor defender Tim Office then made a crucial clearance after Boundford had placed his shot past the advancing Jones.

The Goats pushed for an equaliser to take the tie to penalties but were unable to negotiate a way past a well-organised home defence.