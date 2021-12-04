Telford Tigers aiming to topple leaders and close gap

The Tigers go into the match fourth in the NIHL National League, five points behind the table-topping Swindon Wildcats with a game in hand.

And they will hope Luka can help them to victory after joining the Shropshire club from Sheffield Scimitars for the remainder of the 2021/22.

Upon signing Luka earlier this week, head coach Tom Watkins said: “He’s got good experience, he’s good around the net with a strong shot something that I feel we are missing as a team and will complement the line-up well.”

They are then at home to third-placed MK Lightning tomorrow, with the face-off at Telford Ice Rink being 6pm.

The Tigers shared a pair of 5-2 results with Bees last weekend, losing in Slough but then triumphing back in Shropshire by the same score.