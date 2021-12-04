Telford Tigers aiming to topple leaders and close gap

The Tigers go into the match fourth in the NIHL National League, five points behind the table-topping Swindon Wildcats with a game in hand.
And they will hope Luka can help them to victory after joining the Shropshire club from Sheffield Scimitars for the remainder of the 2021/22.
Upon signing Luka earlier this week, head coach Tom Watkins said: “He’s got good experience, he’s good around the net with a strong shot something that I feel we are missing as a team and will complement the line-up well.”
They are then at home to third-placed MK Lightning tomorrow, with the face-off at Telford Ice Rink being 6pm.
The Tigers shared a pair of 5-2 results with Bees last weekend, losing in Slough but then triumphing back in Shropshire by the same score.
“It was an important win for the team after the little skid we’ve been on these last few games,” said Watkins. “Especially as we have another tough weekend ahead.”