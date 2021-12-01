Vladimir Luka signs up with Telford Tigers for rest of 2021/22

Luka will strengthen an injury-hit Tigers, who are soon to lose three players to the Great Britain Under-20s team.

The former Sheffield Steeldogs man has most recently been playing down a level for the Sheffield Scimitars, averaging two points a game.

Head coach Tom Watkins said: “I am pleased to have agreed with Vladimir to sign for the Tigers for the remainder of the season, especially at a time when injuries are biting hard and with the loss of three players to GB 20s coming up.