Vladimir Luka signs up with Telford Tigers for rest of 2021/22

Luka will strengthen an injury-hit Tigers, who are soon to lose three players to the Great Britain Under-20s team.
The former Sheffield Steeldogs man has most recently been playing down a level for the Sheffield Scimitars, averaging two points a game.
Head coach Tom Watkins said: “I am pleased to have agreed with Vladimir to sign for the Tigers for the remainder of the season, especially at a time when injuries are biting hard and with the loss of three players to GB 20s coming up.
“I always liked what I saw from Vlad when he was with the Steeldogs and appreciate he’s been playing at a lower level more recently so he may take some time to adjust, but he’s got good experience, he’s good around the net with a strong shot – something that I feel we are missing as a team and will complement the line-up well.”