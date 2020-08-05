Filip Supa signing again for Telford Tigers

Forward Supa has spent the previous two years with the Tigers and has developed into a prolific performer for the second team, at one stage scoring 19 goals and 13 assists in just 12 matches.

He has consistently been among the club’s top points scorers.

Tigers Two coach Scott McKenzie said: “We are delighted to have signed Filip for another season in a Tigers jersey.

“He has an extremely high work ethic, is great at protecting the puck and someone that the team will look to in all situations. He is a player we know can score goals and create chances every time he is on the ice.”

Supa had played for Widnes Wild, Chelmsford Chieftains and Solihull Barons before joining the Tigers in January 2018, making an early impression with the first-team when he scored goals in a National Cup fixture along with the play-off semi-finals.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to playing for the Tigers again. I believe we’re in for a really great, successful season.”

Supa will be sponsored by Vets4Pets Telford.