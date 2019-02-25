Telford Tigers hit 10 to give Doug Clarkson a top send-off

It marked the final home game for Tigers’ Canadian import forward, who has left the team to pursue his career as a firefighter back home.

Jason Silverthorn (3), Andy McKinney (2), Ricky Plant (2), Jack Watkins (2) and Adam Taylor were the men on the scoresheet, with the result keeping Tigers second in the league, a point behind leaders Hull with a game in hand after they were replaced at the top of the NIHL Moralee Conference on Thursday after Hull Pirates beat Sheffield Steeldogs 13-2

Tigers’ head coach Tom Watkins, commenting on Tigers’ inability to replace Clarkson as the deadline for signing new players has passed, said: “I’m sure there will be people from the outside saying, that’s it, that’s the end of Tigers’ hopes.

“That should give us motivation. I see it as a challenge and another obstacle that we have to overcome.

“I’m going to try a few guys in a few different positions,” he added.

Tigers ended the first period 3-1 ahead with McKinney, Plant and Watkins on target. Blackburn reduced the deficit but Tigers added four more second-period goals through a Silverthorn brace, McKinney and Taylor.

Tigers scored the eighth goal through Plant and Silverthorn completed his hat-trick before Watkins added Tigers’ 10th of the night.

After the game coach Tom Watkins said: “It was a good performance tonight from the guys.

“We scored some decent goals that were spread through our line up which is always good.

“Our power play should have been better, we mismanaged the puck and nobody really took control and settled it down.

“It was good to give some of the younger players ice time, I thought Alex Blake was steady as he got his first shifts at this level and it was good to see Dan Mitchell back on the ice. He creates so much energy with his speed and his physical play.”