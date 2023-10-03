Team GB star makes waves on visit to Shrewsbury swimming club

Back row – Lee Perry – Technical Director at Persimmon West Midlands, Josephine Trueman – Shrewsbury ASC swimmer, Brodie Williams – Team GB athlete, Dylan Scott – Shrewsbury ASC swimmerFront row – Anna Fletcher - Chair of Shrewsbury ASC, Leo Scott - Shrewsbury ASC swimmer, Cllr Alex Wagner – Councillor for Bowbrook

Persimmon Homes for members of Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club to be visited by Brodie Williams at the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre.

It was part of Persimmon’s partnership with Team GB and the meet and greet event saw Brodie share his story to help inspire the club members to perform at their best at forthcoming events.

The visit followed a £5,000 donation from Persimmon to the club earlier in the year, which helped cover the rising cost of pool hire due to increased energy bills as well as to support its members who are affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

Brodie, a commonwealth Games gold medallist in the 200m backstroke, said: “I’m proud to be able to represent Team GB and it was great to speak to the athletes of Shrewsbury swimming club, so close to where I achieved my greatest success at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"I hope I can inspire and kick-start the Shrewsbury club to a strong year of swimming and performance.

"It's so important people have a local hub to learn to swim and be safe in the water."

Anna Fletcher, of Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club, said: “It was a great privilege to have Brodie visit to share his swimming story and to inspire our swimmers to be the best they can be.