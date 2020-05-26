Twins’ magic has put Shropshire out in front

The disability activities in Shropshire now range from sides taking part in the national D40 (Hard Ball) and S9 (Soft Ball) competitions to a regional indoor league and the popular table cricket in SEN schools and colleges.

There have been some notable successes with the D40 side making the national final on three occasions in recent years, the S9s making the national semi-final in 2018, our table cricket winners making it to Lord’s for the national finals, and players representing England at various levels.

And it all dates back to the late 1980s when Dick and Fred Wildgoose were the pioneers of the Cricket Foundation for People with Disabilities

Their work with disabled cricketers saw them win a cricketing OSCA (Outstanding Service to Cricket Award) in 2011 following on from a trip to Buckingham Palace in 2006 as a winner of the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

It was all reward for their pioneering work in developing opportunities for people with different types of physical and learning disabilities to play the game.

And Cricket Shropshire is looking to build on that strong foundation and develop and grow disability cricket as one of its core aims in the coming years.

Shropshire is still at the forefront of disability cricket in the UK, with sides rubbing shoulders with opposition from First Class counties, and often beating them!

Lead coach Jonathan Caldecott has been involved with the Shropshire Disability squads for a number of years alongside Graham Furber, and both have also received national OSCA awards at Lord’s.

Jonathan said: “We played our first ever County final with the ‘Incrediball’ at the Rose Bowl against Somerset in 2007.

“We were playing against First Class Counties, standing our ground and not looking out of place. From there we grew and grew.

“The ultimate aim was to have a soft ball team, a hardball team and eventually a Development team. This would then provide a natural player pathway.

“All players were encouraged to join club teams to widen their knowledge and also to integrate Disability into mainstream cricket.

“Our players now join together in the winter period to play competitive indoor cricket against local cricket clubs. Many able-bodied teams have been surprised by the ability and competitiveness of our squad.”

Shaun Rigby and his brother Callum have played for the England PD and LD representative sides respectively, with Callum having the honour of achieving a Tri-series MOM award.

Eric Heath has represented LD Lions, and Ed Bridge, Danny Percy and Sean Greening have attended Regional selection sessions.

In the winter, the squad trains regularly at Wrekin College, while the indoor league which is celebrating its 30th anniversary is also a huge success with teams from St Georges, Oswestry/Shrewsbury/Welsh Dragons, Colwyn Bay Macs, Staffordshire and Derwen College involved.

Graham Furber said: “The league format of friendlies is designed to encourage a sense of fun and enjoyment in playing cricket. Team managers are urged to involve all their squad in games.

“The philosophy of our Association remains to provide the opportunity for our members to play and enjoy their cricket, not win at all costs!”