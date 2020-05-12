Golf welcomes return to action

Confusion initially arose among clubs in the area after England Golf announced that clubs could open tomorrow but golfers must only play alone or with people from their household. That guidance contradicted government advice that you could meet with someone outside of your home when outside if you kept a two-metre distance.

Updated advice now says golfers can play with another player that they don’t live with, if they adhere to social distancing, and Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club co-owner Graham Pain has welcomed the news.

“We’re very happy,” he said. “We’re using an online booking system so we can monitor every member that is arriving and we know who is coming and with any visitors it may generate more income.

“Members can see their mates again and it feels like common sense has prevailed. Well done to England Golf for pushing this message through for us – golf isn’t being left behind.”

Meanwhile, David Stiles, marketing director at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club, is pleased with the move to allow golfers to play together and believes that people will be naturally cautious.

“We welcome these changes – it would have been tough on single people who don’t play with anyone from their household, so this change makes sense,” he said.

“We’ve all been adhering to the social distancing rules and I think they are now ingrained in us, people are careful now.

“So to have two people on a golf tee, with the right distance between them, is fine.

“People will keep their distance and as a club we’ll make sure they do. We’ll have marshals out ensuring it takes place but I’m pretty confident that people will stick to the rules – it doesn’t make sense not to. If people can play tennis together then it’s only right that they can play golf together.”