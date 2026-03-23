‘Really difficult situation’ - Rob Edwards lauds Tolu Arokodare impact for Wolves

Just three minutes after coming on, Arokodare rose highest to head home a 77th-minute equaliser at Brentford, extending Wolves’ unbeaten streak to three matches and earning a seventh Premier League point from a possible nine.

It was the Nigerian international’s third goal of the season from 27 appearances and came just weeks after he received racist abuse on social media following a missed penalty in Wolves’ defeat to Crystal Palace.

Edwards praised Arokodare’s impact at Brentford and his response to that adversity.

Asked how pleased he was to see the 25-year-old score, he said: “Yes, great. Another one who would be disappointed not to start but then made an impact and made it a good night.

“He'll be very pleased. He's had a couple of weeks where he might be - look, I can't get into his head, but obviously had a really difficult situation after the game at Palace.

Wolves’ Tolo Arokodare (left) (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“But football can turn quite quickly, you've always got an opportunity to try and put things right or make an impact, and he's done that.”