Wolves boss contacted by FA over referee comments

O'Neil was speaking in the aftermath of his team's 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester City, sealed when John Stones' goal in the fifth minute of added time was controversially awarded following a pitchside VAR review by referee Chris Kavanagh.

The defender's header from a corner had initially been ruled out for offside with City's Bernardo Silva standing in front of goalkeeper Jose Sa.

O'Neil said afterwards that he does not believe officials deliberately lean in favour of teams near the top of the Premier League, but after suggesting a subconscious bias may be at work, it is understood he has been asked to offer his observations to the FA.

Speaking at full-time, he said: "There's no chance people are purposely against Wolves, let's be clear. But is there something in the subconscious around the decision making - without even knowing it are you more likely to give it to Man City than Wolves?

"My senses are heightened when we are facing Man City, are the officials the same? When it's (Erling) Haaland and Man City is there something in there that, not on purpose, influences decision making?

"They guarantee me there isn't. But they are human and Man City scoring a last-minute winner is a big thing, a bigger thing than Wolves scoring a last-minute goal against West Ham.

"If I had to upset someone in the street and there's a big and little guy in the street, I'm upsetting the little guy."

The decision hinged around whether Silva, who was standing in an offside position, had unsighted Sa as he attempted to keep out Stones' bullet header.

The City midfielder appeared to step away from the goalkeeper just before his team-mate's effort, with Kavanagh judging that no impediment had been made against Sa being able to see the ball.

The Premier League's match centre posted on Twitter: "Stones' goal was disallowed on-field due to Bernardo Silva being in an offside position and in the goalkeeper's line of vision.

"The VAR deemed Bernardo Silva wasn't in the line of vision and had no impact on the goalkeeper and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned his original decision and a goal was awarded."