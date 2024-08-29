When Derek 'Dodger' Ryan was the Wolves’ TV star

That’s the fate which befell then 17-year-old Dubliner Derek Ryan, ‘Dodger’ to his mates, as he made his treasured Molineux bow against Sheffield United.

It is 40 years this week since Wolves welcomed the Blades on the opening day of 1984/85, a first game at the helm for new boss Tommy Docherty.

Ever the maverick, even as he approached the end of his career, the former Scottish international player, and Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester United manager, had agreed to a request from BBC Manchester to grant exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Wolves’ youth team squad.

And in particular, to Ryan, over from Ireland to pursue his footballing dream, and Steve Blackwell, a Wolverhampton-born striker also looking to make his name, to see if either, or both, would progress to the professional ranks.

It was Ryan who made it onto the bench as the only substitute for the seasonal Second Division curtain-raiser. Accompanied by reporter and cameraman.

Imagine how much broadcasters would pay for such access today!

“Forty years – wow – I’d never have thought it had been that long,” Ryan, now 57, reflected this week.

“I wouldn’t say we were approached about doing the programme - we were told - although had we not wanted to do it, I am sure it would have been fine.

“Tommy Doc had come in and the profile of the club was raised because of him, and that’s why the documentary was done.

“I remember we were told what was going to happen both as a group, and individually, with myself and Steve becoming the focus in terms of being the two who would meet the Doc to find out about our contracts at the end.

“And we were both offered deals as it turned out.

“At that age, it was a nice bit of fun, there was a novelty around the place, and we had a really good group of around 14 lads at youth team level.

“They were happy days I have to say.”

Happy days indeed. A total of 40 Wolves appearances for the young and ambitious forward, which featured five goals.

Converted initially from a striker to a right winger, and then back to a striker, Ryan’s spell at Wolves followed the typical rollercoaster ride of anyone connected with the club during those turbulent times.

For him though, it was all positive. It was exciting. This was the sort of opportunity he grew up dreaming of. And then it became a reality.

As a youngster he played for St Kevin’s, his local team in Dublin, from Under-14 level, and soon started to impress.

Wolves had an excellent scout operating in the area, Eddie Corcoran, who would later spot the talents of Robbie Keane, and Ryan’s direct running and ability on the ball caught his eye.

After travelling over for several trials during the school holidays, in January 1983, Ryan put pen to paper on a two-year YTS apprenticeship.

The adventure had begun.

“Since I was knee high to a grasshopper, I just wanted to play football,” Ryan explains.

“So, to move over from Ireland to England was a natural progression, it wasn’t a huge thing.

“If you wanted to become a professional footballer, you had to leave home.

“It was strange that in the first year I didn’t feel homesick at all, but in the second I did, maybe because things weren’t going so well.

“But I was always settled in Wolverhampton, I was in digs with a couple who looked after me really well, who made it home from home, and that’s why I was able to do so well in my second pre-season ahead of getting my debut.”

There were none of Ryan’s family or friends at Molineux on that breakthrough afternoon four decades ago. The decision to include him as substitute came too late to be able to sort any travel arrangements.

He did, however, have plenty of company in what accounted for a dugout at a decaying Molineux back in those days. Docherty on his one side, and the BBC reporter on the other.

“It was obviously a big day but I have to say, I don’t remember too much about it,” Ryan recalls.

“But because of the programme, I can obviously see that I had the camera there in my face, and Tommy Doc was talking to me about different things going on during the game.