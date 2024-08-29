Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Burnley as four get 8/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the Carabao Cup win over Burnley.
Dan Bentley - 7
The goalkeeper had very little to do but did most things well. His distribution was good, for the most part.
Pedro Lima - 8
On his debut, the 18-year-old was fantastic. He grabbed a superb assist and was a constant threat down the right.
Santi Bueno - 8
Bueno did excellently with his positioning, strength and aggression. He looked comfortable in the back four.
Craig Dawson - 7
Some impressive passing and an overall solid display for Dawson, who is building up his minutes following his groin complaint.