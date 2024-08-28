EFL Cup: Wolves v Burnley - Cup offers chance to kick-start season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves are wounded after their 6-2 defeat Chelsea and albeit against two top six sides, they have begun the season with two defeats and by shipping eight goals.

The manner of the defeat to Chelsea will be the most concerning thing, after an impressive first half – still marred by its own defensive errors – was followed up by an uncharacteristically poor second half.

Disjointed, erratic and bewildered – Wolves looked lost and it is O’Neil’s job to put it right.

It will be fascinating to see the attitude Wolves take to tonight’s test of Championship side Burnley.

Is it swift opportunity to put right the wrongs of Sunday, or is it an unwelcome distraction from a big Premier League game at Nottingham Forest at the weekend?