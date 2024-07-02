Academy defender makes Wolves departure

The 20-year-old first joined the academy as an 11-year-old and left on his first senior loan last season when he made seven League Two appearances at Notts County.

Now, the centre-back has ended his nine-year stay at his boyhood club and joined National League side Moors ahead of the new campaign.

Academy manager for football Jon Hunter-Barrett said: “Oliver’s a player who has been with us for a very long time. He came to us at the end of under-11s and has been with us the whole way through.

“He’s a local boy, a Wolves fan. Now it’s time for him to go and kickstart his career in the National League.

“We’re always looking to produce players first and foremost for our football club. If we’re not able to do that, we look to support them with being equipped and ready to go for the wider game. This is an example of where we’ve been able to do that for him.”

“He’s brought a lot to our environment with who he is as a person,” Hunter-Barrett added.

“He comes from a football family and as a leader, that’s something he’s done right the way through to where he is now. That’s something I know he’ll be able to use in his career moving forward.

“It’s a good step for him to go and start his career in men’s football. It’s an environment where you’re playing to win every week and the academy is a little bit different to that in that sense.”