Season tickets sold out – despite Wolves price hike uproar

At the end of May, Wolves announced increases in season ticket prices across the board, before rowing back slightly after the outcry.

And despite the uproar, Wolves announced on Saturday their season tickets had sold out ahead of the new campaign.

One Wolves fan, Oliver Page, said on X (formerly Twitter) it does not come as a shock to see that people have bought season tickets in the end.

He tweeted: “This doesn’t surprise me in the slightest. I’d love to know what the retention rate was and how many of the people who said that they weren’t going to do it actually did in the end.”

While Mokkxy said: “As much as the inflation is execrable, you can’t blame people for renewing no one is going to miss watching their team even if puts them in debt, I commend those brave souls.”

Not everyone was complementary though as one fan, Jack Lewis, branded the club’s owners as a ‘disgrace’