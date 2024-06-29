Striker set for medical after Wolves strike £25m deal

Strand Larsen will undergo a medical on Monday and initially join on loan with an option to buy, which will be triggered by the Norway international making a certain number of appearances.

Signing a striker was head coach Gary O’Neil’s top priority this summer and Strand Larsen, who scored 13 goals in 37 La Liga appearances last season, emerged as Wolves’ top target.

The 24-year-old is set to be one of two new signings with teenage Brazilian star Pedro Lima flying in this weekend to complete his £8.5million from Sport Recife.

The highly-rated right-back turns 18 on Monday and will celebrate by signing a five-year contract at Molineux, after undergoing a medical.

Wolves swooped for Lima earlier this month and agreed terms with Sport Recife, pipping Chelsea to his signature.

Lima, capped by Brazil at under-17 level, broke into Recife’s first-team at the turn of the year and is viewed as a player with huge potential.

He joins an increasingly lengthy list of players to join Wolves direct from South America, with the club viewing the continent as an important recruitment ground in recent years.

Wolves’ most recent signing from Brazil, Joao Gomes, has become an integral part of the first XI since arriving from Flamengo 18 months ago.

Strand Larsen and Lima will join winger Rodrigo Gomes as Wolves’ new summer recruits, after the latter made the £12.7m move from Braga earlier in June.