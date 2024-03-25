Wolves' loan stars set to face D-Day

The club have several high-profile players out loan, including Goncalo Guedes, Daniel Podence, Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera.

The head coach is excited to work with Mosquera in the summer and the defender is expected to be with the Wolves first team, but a number of other players have their long-term futures up in the air.

And when asked specifically about Guedes and Podence, O'Neil says a decision is yet to be made.

“They’re on the list who aren’t here and not helping us at the moment but that doesn’t mean they won’t come back and help us next season," O'Neil said.