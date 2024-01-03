Dave Edwards: Gary O’Neil has Wolves playing some really exciting stuff

Off the back of a disappointing performance at West Ham before this tight run of games, they’ve reacted brilliantly.

It could have been so easy for Wolves, who are in no danger of getting relegated, to let the season peter out a little bit. It’s only the halfway point in the campaign, but it quite easily could have happened for Wolves.

But the intensity they showed in the last three games has been incredible. They have really solid foundations with the way Gary O’Neil wants to play.

Where they have struggled in recent seasons is creating chances and scoring goals, but they are really excelling in that area. The team looks as exciting as they have for a long time, probably since the peak Nuno era. He’s getting the best out of the players and it shows his man management. I’ve been so impressed with him tactically as well and how he has set up in these three games.

They were handed a few chances against Brentford, but they were clinical. Away from that, it’s been brilliant to sit back and watch them attack.