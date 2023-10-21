Sasa Kalajdzic delighted with late Wolves winner

Sasa Kalajdzic finds the winner (Getty)

The towering Austrian striker came on in the 81st minute and just seven minutes later he swept home Wolves’ second to take the win at Bournemouth.

It is Kalajdzic’s second late winner in the Premier League this season, after recovering from a serious knee injury, but the forward was happier for the squad after an important win.

“Obviously it was very important for me but more important for the team,” Kalajdzic said.

“I am very happy I scored again after a few weeks and helped the team achieve some massive points.

“Everyone was a little bit furious because the plan didn’t work, or we didn’t put the plan on the pitch like we wanted to.

“He (Gary O’Neil) said we should stay calm, stick to the plan and we had some adjustments.

“Obviously it worked, so congrats to everyone.”

When asked what Wolves lacked in a difficult first half, Kalajdzic added: “I don’t know. Bournemouth were more aggressive, better in the tackles and duels and we didn’t have much control.

“They did it really well but in the second half we turned it around.

“Doyle, when he came on, had a massive impact and then Cunha had a great finish.

“The red card played in our hands and it was about time to score the second one.”

For Wolves boss Gary O’Neil, it was a particularly pleasing win as he returned to the club that sacked him in the summer.

However, publicly he is insisting it feels the same as every other victory, as Wolves begin to look further up the table.

O’Neil said: “It is a really big win for us. To win on the road, the second time this year.

“The fixtures have been very tough for us, I think we’ve had the toughest run of fixtures. I saw an article the other day ranking the fixtures and we were right up there.

“To have got 11 points so far is really good and to win away from home, against a good side that will cause teams problems, is really good.

“It’s not about me or returning to AFC Bournemouth. Just a really good win for a group that is making progress and working extremely hard.

“Honestly, I feel no different to when we beat Manchester City and Everton. It feels exactly the same.

“I have huge respect for everybody at AFC Bournemouth. They gave me an opportunity to manage a Premier League football team, thankfully I managed to go six unbeaten which got me on a decent run. There’s nothing in it for me.

“It was a funny experience, coming back and being sat at this desk again. I just enjoyed our performance, nothing else.”

The addition of Tommy Doyle at half-time played a big part in Wolves’ win, as he put in a stellar display.

“I thought he was excellent,” O’Neil added.

“I wanted a bit more control with the ball. Joao Gomes has been excellent for us this season but has been partnered with Mario Lemina.

“It was a new partnership today and the Bouba and Joao partnership maybe wasn’t giving us what we needed.

“It’s nothing against Joao at all. He knows what I think of him, he’s a fantastic talent but I thought the game would suit Tommy at that moment.

“He brought some really good control and good quality off his right foot. I’m pleased for Tommy as he’s worked extremely hard to get up to speed.