Bournemouth 1 Wolves 2 – Report

Pedro Neto (Getty)

A fairly even first half was decided with one moment of poor Wolves defending, as Dominic Solanke capitalised to flick home.

But Matheus Cunha’s second goal of the season just two minutes into the second half dragged Wolves level.

Just seven minutes after that equaliser, Lewis Cook was given a straight red card and the onus was on Wolves to break the hosts down.

Wave after wave of attack resulted in some good opportunities but the killer touch was missing and it seemed Wolves would be frustrated on the south coast.

But Kalajdzic stepped off the bench to slot home an 88th minute winner and send the travelling supporters and the away dugout wild.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made two changes to his side after their draw with Villa, as he switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

Nelson Semedo and Mario Lemina were both serving suspensions, meaning Matt Doherty and Boubacar Traore came in for their first Premier League starts of the season.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Hugo Bueno missed out through injury.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola handed a debut to summer signing Alex Scott, who Wolves were seriously interested in and saw offers rejected for when Julen Lopetegui was in charge.

The first shot of the game when David Brooks was found on the right, but his low shot was easily collected by Jose Sa.

Wolves instantly charged up the other end and almost took the lead. Pedro Neto cut in off the right and his superb left-footed shot smashed off the crossbar, before Cunha’s follow-up was saved by Bournemouth’s goalkeeper, also called Neto.

In what was a fairly even game, Wolves looked dangerous when Hwang Hee-chan darted into the box but his ball across goal was behind Cunha and Neto.

The hosts then worked the ball forward and took the lead after 17 minutes. Philip Billing was found in the box to the right and his low cross was flicked home by Solanke, who got ahead of Max Kilman.

Shortly after conceding, Wolves switched to the 5-2-3 formation they had utilised before the international break, with Hwang moving to the left flank and Rayan Ait-Nouri at wing-back.

After surviving some more Bournemouth pressure, Wolves countered through Neto, who found Cunha, and his cut-back was intercepted by Billing who almost turned the ball into his own net.

The change in formation was allowing Wolves some more control over the game and gave Doherty licence to get forward, which was giving the Cherries something extra to think about, but clear-cut chances were still at a premium.

Wolves were unable to level before half-time, as they entered the break losing 1-0.

A lack of midfield control in the first half meant Wolves replaced Joao Gomes with Tommy Doyle as the second half got under way.

That change paid off less than two minutes into the half, as Wolves equalised. A lovely Doyle pass found Neto, who raced forward and played in Cunha, who took a first time shot from the edge of the box and found the top corner.

Wolves were on top and were given another big advantage when Cook was given a straight red card. Hwang reacted to a foul from the Cherries midfielder and the pair came together, before Cook went in with his head. A VAR check was made but the decision stood.

Doyle was making the difference for Wolves and another midfield-splitting pass from Doyle found Neto, who turned the ball around the corner for the overlapping Doherty. His cross was then headed just wide by Hwang.

Bournemouth were happy to sit back in their defensive shape, but one attack did result in substitute Ryan Christie cutting in off the left and shooting from the edge of the box, but Sa held it.

Cunha then came close with a strong effort, before Hwang blazed his follow-up over the bar.

After 75 minutes, Pablo Sarabia replaced Toti Gomes for his first Premier League appearance since September 3, as Wolves switched to a back four in search of a winner.

A big chance fell to Neto from 10 yards, albeit the ball was slightly behind him, but he blazed over. Shortly after, striker Kalajdzic came on.

A Sarabia mistake in possession opened the game up for the Cherries, but Joe Rothwell’s shot was blocked.

Wolves finally found their goal in the 88th minute when Cherries goalkeeper Neto played a horrible pass into Billing. Kalajdzic won it back, it found Hwang and his lovely pass back into the striker resulted in the Austrian slotting into the bottom corner.

The hosts put the pressure on for an equaliser at the death, but Wolves hung on to take all three points.

Key Moments

GOAL 17 Solanke puts Bournemouth ahead

GOAL 47 Cunha equalises for Wolves

RED CARD 54 Cook is sent off

GOAL 88 Kalajdzic puts Wolves ahead

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Doherty, Kilman, Dawson, Toti (Sarabia, 75), Ait-Nouri, Gomes (Doyle, 45), Traore, Neto, Cunha (Kalajdzic, 81), Hwang.

Subs not used: Bentley, S.Bueno, Jonny, Hodge, Fraser, Silva.

Bournemouth: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez (Senesi, 84), Cook, Scott (Rothwell, 57), Billing, Brooks (Christie, 57), Solanke (Moore, 84), Tavernier (Outtara, 75).