Wolves keeper Jose Sa pens new four-year contract

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa

The Portuguese keeper is in his third season at the club - having signed from Olympiacos back in 2021.

A member of the 2022 Portugal World Cup squad, Sa has been an almost ever present number one since arriving at Wolves and has now committed his future to the club.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We’re excited that Jose will be part of this next stage and cycle we’ll be going through, and he’ll play an important role in that, on and off the pitch. He’s excited by what we’re trying do, but also understands that people like him, in his position, are really important for us.

“It’s something that he’s earned. He’s been a really important player to us and a leader off the pitch and is improving all the time. It’s a reward for his hard work primarily, but also shows his importance to us.

“He can see where the club are going and what we’re looking to do over the next few windows, so he was excited by that also. He’s a winner, is someone who shoulders responsibility, and wants us to move forward.”

In his first season at Molineux, Sa racked up 11 clean sheets and was named player of the season by his fellow players and the supporters.