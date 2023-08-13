Max Kilman agrees new five-year Wolves contract

Johnny Phillips: Wolves need to be one pack on and off the field
Wolves defender Max Kilman has agreed a new five-year contract with the club.
The 26-year-old has been subject to interest from Napoli this summer, with Wolves rejecting a £30million bid from the Italian champions.
After turning down that offer,Wolves opened talks with Kilman over a new deal and terms have now been agreed with the centre-back. Wolves are due to announce the new deal soon.
Kilman has also been named captain for the upcoming season, following the departures of Ruben Neves and Conor Coady.