Hwang Hee-chan admits he is still adapting to life at Wolves

Hwang Hee-chan (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man).

The South Korean is currently in his second season at Wolves, after the club made his loan permanent in the summer.

A new video released by FIFA shows the 26-year-old living with his mother Song Young-Mi in Wolverhampton, after she moved to the UK, and Hwang admits he misses some home comforts as he adjusts to a new culture.

“Ever since I was young, the help that I received from my mother was massive,” Hwang said.

“Without her sacrifice it would have been impossible for me to have come so far at this stage in my career.

“I miss my family the most. My grandparents, father, sister, uncles and cousins are all in Korea and I miss them. Also, there is great food in Korea, which I also miss.

“Before my mum came to the UK I had breakfast at the club. Now that she’s here I have breakfast at home, so that I can have food that is more to my taste.

“My English is not the best, so I do want to speak the language to my team-mates. Many have started a conversation with me first so I can learn English.

“All the players are trying to help me adjust. I think having to learn a new language is always tough, but I believe English is very important to learn.

“I believe that with a combination of strong skills and mentality you can be become a great player, and this is why Korean players could perform well in the Premier League.

“I want to play well and become a better player. I want to take my own route to success.”

Although he is still working to adapt to life in England, the forward insists he is enjoying his time in Wolverhampton.

“It is a small city that has a unique charm. There are many parks around the city so I am content,” he added.

“It is very quiet and peaceful with beautiful places to go. I like to go out for a cup of coffee.

“Living in the UK for the first time, I have received many questions regarding visiting England.

“I always tell my friends to visit the UK at least once, as it is a beautiful place and people here are very welcoming.

“I heard about Steve Bull when I arrived in Wolverhampton and I always think it’s an honour to be compared to a legend like him.

“Of course, he has achieved far more than me but it always motivates me and I will try to perform the best I can as well.

“I don’t know exactly why they call me ‘the bull’, but I suspect it’s because of my surname Hwang, which sounds like ‘bull’ in Korean.