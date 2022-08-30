Wolves make move for Belgian defender Jason Denayer

England's Harry Kane, centre, competes for the ball with Belgium's Axel Witsel, left, and Jason Denayer, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and England at the King Power stadium in Leuven, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco).

The 27-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract at Lyon came to an end - and he has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe.

Fulham and Valencia are two clubs that have been linked with the Belgian, who has played 35 times for his country - however Wolves, who are in the market for a defender, are said to have made an approach.

It is understood Wolves have offered the former Manchester City youth product a three year deal - as they look to secure a deal before the window closes later this week.

Denayer didn't make a first team appearance at City - but has played in England before as he spent time at Sunderland on loan following another loan spell for Celtic.