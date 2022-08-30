Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves make move for Belgian defender Jason Denayer

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves have made an approach to sign Belgian international centre back Jason Denayer.

England's Harry Kane, centre, competes for the ball with Belgium's Axel Witsel, left, and Jason Denayer, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and England at the King Power stadium in Leuven, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco).
England's Harry Kane, centre, competes for the ball with Belgium's Axel Witsel, left, and Jason Denayer, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and England at the King Power stadium in Leuven, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco).

The 27-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract at Lyon came to an end - and he has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe.

Fulham and Valencia are two clubs that have been linked with the Belgian, who has played 35 times for his country - however Wolves, who are in the market for a defender, are said to have made an approach.

It is understood Wolves have offered the former Manchester City youth product a three year deal - as they look to secure a deal before the window closes later this week.

Denayer didn't make a first team appearance at City - but has played in England before as he spent time at Sunderland on loan following another loan spell for Celtic.

He eventually left City in 2018 to join Lyon - where he has made over 100 appearances.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News