Bruno Lage: Wolves doing everything to keep Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves (Getty)

The Express & Star exclusively revealed in May that Wolves were in talks with Neves over a new deal but that the club were anticipating interest in him this summer.

That interest has died down, however, and the 25-year-old now looks more likely to stay after being named club captain.

He has two years left on his deal and Lage says Wolves are working hard on tying him down to another long-term contract.

“We are working on it,” Lage said when asked about Neves’ contract offer.

“In the last game it was so clear to me what the fans were singing, to keep Ruben, and we are doing everything in our hands to keep Ruben and start the season with him.

“With Ruben, it is a good example of the relationship between a manager and player. It’s easy to work with him and he understands a lot of things.

“He is a great professional and he wants to learn and improve. In one year, every challenge I gave to him, he worked for. I am proud of him for what he did last year and I am so happy that he stays with us.”

Meanwhile, Lage hopes Joao Moutinho will be available for next week’s trip to Spurs.

The midfielder missed the opening game of the season with an ankle and foot injury picked up in training and he has not trained with the team this week.

“It’s not a hard injury but maybe it’s an injury that takes time,” Lage said.

“It was so strange. I’ve never seen him shoot with his left foot, so that was strange. After, he twisted his ankle and has pain in his heel.

“It’s a question of time, because he can do everything, but when he does some movements he has some pain.

“I believe in maybe three or four days maybe he can be available next week.