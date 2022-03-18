Notification Settings

Stewards thwart cable tie protestor in Wolves' defeat to Leeds

By Jonny Drury

Stewards at Wolves' clash with Leeds United have thwarted a protestor from cable tying themselves to the goal posts - the third time it has been attempted in the Premier League this week.

A pitch invader is stopped by stewards from tying himself to a goalpost during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium
During the Arsenal's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday evening - a fan ran onto the pitch and attempted to cable tie himself to the posts.

A group called Just Stop Oil claimed to be behind the incident - which was repeated during Everton's win over Newcastle the following evening.

A fan cable tied his neck to the posts and it took several minutes for stewards to remove him - before he was led off.

Then in the early stages of the second half at Molineux, a fan behind the North Bank ran on and attempted to attach himself to the goal but he was stopped by officials and led away.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

