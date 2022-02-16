Wolves star Max Kilman calls for consistency in chase for Europe

Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Max Kilman and Conor Coady (left-right). Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Sunday’s win over Spurs moved Wolves into seventh and firmly into contention to qualify for Europe.

Wolves are also within touching distance of the top four, which would qualify them for the Champions League, and defender Kilman is preaching for consistency if Wolves are to have a special end to the campaign.

“It’s a good result but we must keep our form going and keep the consistency,” Kilman said.

“If we want to be pushing to higher places in the league we need to start winning two or three games in a row and keeping up with the performances instead of winning and losing.

“If we keep winning and then losing it will be very difficult for us to get to higher places in the table at the end of the season.

“There’s very healthy competition and whoever comes on to the pitch and plays always does a good job.

“We do a lot in training and everyone knows their role, so when they do come on they know exactly what to do.”

Raul Jimenez scored an all-important goal against Spurs in a superb performance in the capital.

The striker has struggled in recent weeks but Kilman insists Jimenez is invaluable to the team.

“It was a brilliant goal.

“When he’s playing and things might not be going quite as well, he is able to get us out of it and score goals from nothing, or hold the ball up and create a chance from nothing.

“He is a brilliant player and a brilliant asset to the club.

“We’re very happy, it was a fantastic performance from all the boys.

“From minute one we really came at them and we were defensively very solid. We counter pressed them really well and won the ball in high areas.