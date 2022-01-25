Wolves boss Bruno Lage refusing to get caught up in Euro push excitement

Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Bruno Lage (AP)

Saturday’s win at Brentford leaves Wolves four points off a Champions League spot with a game in hand, prompting supporters to chant about a return to European football.

The players – and head coach – are now enjoying a short break with no game this weekend but Lage is focusing on a ‘very hard’ February fixture list rather than taking any notice of the table.

When asked if he is dreaming of taking Wolves into Europe, Lage said: “The job comes with two things, it’s consistency, and we spoke at the beginning of the year about personality.

“The personality to play with the ball, to have the consistency in results and performance. In December and January it was very good.

“Every time with the right mentality because the games are different. The only thing I can promise to the fans is that from now on we need to put these three things into the game – personality, consistency and the right mentality every time.

“We go game by game. Now on 34 points and we have a break, but we have to come with full energy because February will be very hard.”

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez has travelled to Mexico for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The striker missed the trip to Brentford with a calf injury, which Lage said may keep him sidelined for two weeks.