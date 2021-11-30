Wolves to have largest home support of the season against Burnley

Molineux.

Travelling clubs are usually offered the lower tier of the Steve Bull stand, which holds around 3,000 fans, when they come to Molineux.

But with Burnley only selling just under 1,000 tickets for the mid-week trip, their supporters have been moved to the upper quadrant in the North Bank corner next to the Steve Bull stand.

As a result, Wolves fans will fill out the lower tier of the Steve Bull stand and lower quadrant of that North Bank corner.

That means the home support will increase from 27,500 to 29,500 as Bruno Lage's team look to get back to winning ways – and continue their run of results at home.