Bruno Lage eager to keep Wolves stars in January

Bruno Lage (Getty)

The head coach has a thin squad ravaged by injuries, suspensions and Covid and with the January transfer window fast approaching Lage has insisted he does not want to sell any of his players.

When asked if additions could be made in January, he said: "Yes. We need to understand the financial part.

"January is sometimes a difficult month, so we need to understand the best deals. If the best deal comes with the right player, for me it’s good.

"The main point for January is that everyone should continue with us. For me, no one goes. Everyone continues with us. Maybe we need one or two players to improve our squad."

Competition has been the key word for Lage, who finished the summer transfer window with a slightly smaller squad than desired.

He added: "One thing is what I want and the people know what I want. I have seen how the competition needs to be inside our building.

"We need to create the squad that we want to continue to grow up, not just as a team but also to put the club in a different level.

"I just want top players and when I say top players, it’s not about how much they cost, it’s about the mentality they have.

"I’m very happy with all of the guys here. That’s why it’s so difficult for us to find the right guys. We have talented players.