Robbie Keane and Steve Bull on target in fundraiser

Steve Bull & Robbie Keane.

Keane flew over from Ireland to join Bull and host Matt Murray in supporting an event organised by Wolves fan Carl Falconer to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Keane and Bull, who linked up together at opposite ends of their playing careers in the late 1990s, were quizzed by Murray for almost an hour as the trio recalled their days together at Molineux to the delight of guests at the Mount Hotel.

From first being visited at his home in Ireland by former Wolves Academy director Chris Evans and youth team coach Robert Kelly, to his goalscoring debut at Norwich and why he eventually moved on to Coventry, Keane took the audience through the memories of his time at Wolves, with plenty of humour along the way.

“I have been organising these nights for several years now and I’m delighted with how it went,” said Falconer.

“We had originally lined Robbie up for last year but had to cancel due to the pandemic, so I’m really grateful to him and Bully and Matt for agreeing to take part and give us such an entertaining evening.

“It was great to see the room at the Mount full again and I also want to thank everyone who bought tickets and supported the event which will ensure we can continue to help two really worthy causes.”

Auction items including a signed/framed Conor Coady England shirt and a Louise Cobbold painting of one of Keane’s debut goal celebrations at Norwich helped push the proceeds to approximately £6,000, to be shared between the two charities.