The American dream is on for ex-Wolves duo

Jack Price of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Marco Stiepermann of Norwich City. (AMA)

Rapids have achieved the feat for the first time in their history, with Price playing a key role as skipper.

Fellow former Wolves star Neil Emblen is also on their coaching staff.

Rapids concluded the regular season with a commanding 5-2 victory over Los Angeles FC on Sunday night to finish on 61 points – their highest tally in a single season.

With the win, they earn a first round bye in the MLS play-offs.

They have also clinched a spot in the Concacaf Champions League for 2022.

Price, who left Wolves to join Rapids in January 2018, played in 30 of their 34 regular season matches.

Meanwhile, Stoke loanee Tom Edwards helped New York Red Bulls into the play-offs.

The 22-year-old full-back, from Stafford, played the full 90 minutes as the Red Bulls drew 1-1 at Nashville.