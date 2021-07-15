Jose Sa set for number one jersey at Wolves

Jose Sa (PA)

Ikeme, who spent 16 years at the club and came through the academy, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017 and later retired in 2018.

Since then, no goalkeeper has worn the number one shirt for Wolves out of respect for Ikeme, with Rui Patricio opting for 11 and John Ruddy 21.

Former player Ikeme has taken to Twitter this week – following Rui Patricio's sale to Roma – calling on Jose Sa to take the number ahead of his move to Molineux.

With the probability of a new keeper joining us soon it would be nice to see somebody take that No.1 Jersey ! 🧤 — Carl Ikeme (@Carl_Ikeme) July 13, 2021

The Olympiacos shot-stopper is set for a £6.8million move to Wolves with personal terms already agreed. The transfer is due to be announced today.