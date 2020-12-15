Leander Dendoncker signs new Wolves contract until 2023

Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 25-year-old Belgian follows in the footsteps of Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Max Kilman and Pedro Neto in agreeing fresh terms this campaign.

The club also have the option to extend the midfielder's deal for another year, and he is delighted to have got it all sorted.

"I’m really happy to be able to stay longer here and to extend my contract," said Dendoncker.

"It’s my third season and until now, it has been a great journey; for me, the club, the fans, the players, everyone.

"This is a great place to be at and to work. I’m happy off the pitch and on the pitch, so I’m really happy to be able to stay here longer.

"It’s my third season now and I think the people are really open here, really warm and the fans, the people in general, and the club is one that is very warm, so it’s beginning to feel like home now. It’s really good.

"For the club, until now it’s been a great journey in the Premier League, as well as in the Europa League, to get to the quarter-finals is a really nice memory for the club, and it has been great until now.

"I hope we can end this season well as well, but we will keep on working hard for that, and I hope we can get there."

Dendoncker initially struggled to get in the team following his signing from Anderlecht but has since become an integral part of the side.

He has won more aerial duels than any other Wolves player so far this term, with 36.

The Belgium international has also run the most of any Premier League player in a single game over the last 16 months, having clocked 13.21km against Brighton last season.

On the struggle at first, Dendoncker said: "It was a change. I’d come from a different country, a different competition, a different culture as well, so you always need to adapt first to that.

"The first months had not been easy for me, but then after a couple of months, I think everything settled down and it went great for me.

"I just tried to keep on working really hard at training, just to be ready for whenever that chance was going to come, because I knew it was going to come."