Kenny Hibbitt: Wolves will get their sparkle back

Kenny Hibbitt

It is yet to fully click in 2020/21 and goals have proved hard to come by, with only six arriving in as many games.

On the bright side, though, Wolves are three unbeaten and, in ninth, sit above Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea at this early stage of the Premier League season.

And Hibbitt, who made 574 appearances across 16 years at Molineux, said on the recent form: “I don’t think it’s anything to be too concerned about.

“I don’t think the manager will be too concerned.

“The fact is that we’ve sold two key players in Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty, and when you’re trying to replace them, that zip and spark slightly goes off until the players coming in get settled and understand how this Wolves team plays.

“So, I’m not too disappointed at the minute.

“I was disappointed to see us concede against Newcastle in the last minute because of a bad wall that should have been a lot better than it was.

“But I think the players he’s brought in look very good.

“We’ve lost Jota and Doherty who were two quality players who made us a click a bit, and when you lose them, it takes a while.

“The last two seasons have been remarkable and I’m not too concerned.

“We’ve still got a great squad of players, and they will settle down and that spark will come back – no question.”

Jimenez has come up with four of Wolves’ six goals – Pedro Neto and Romain Saiss the others to score – and Nuno has highlighted the need for others to step up in the final third over the coming weeks.

Hibbitt, who scored 114 goals in gold and black, feels there is some comfort to be taken from the amount of opportunities they had against Newcastle last time out, though.

While they only scored once and had three shots on target, Wolves had 16 attempts overall.

“They’re having shots and creating chances, at least” said Hibbitt.

“Raul Jimenez has been so consistent since he came to the club, and he just needs that someone alongside him to try and help a bit and take the pressure off.

“But again, we’ve got a very good team, full of talent.

“That spark we had is not quite there at the minute, but it will come.”

Wolves are now gearing up for Friday’s home clash with Crystal Palace (8pm), having won three, drawn one and lost two so far.

It will be their 20th game of the behind-closed-doors era, and Hibbitt has sympathy for the players as he feels playing in front of empty stadiums will not have become any easier for them.

“I do feel for these players playing behind closed doors. It can’t be a nice experience at all,” he added.

“I worked a couple of matches towards the end of last season and it was awful, sitting there in a ground without fans, and I do feel for the players.

“It’s why we’ve seen so many stupid results, all the goals Man United, City and Liverpool have conceded.

“We’re not in normal times at the minute, it’s a very, very difficult situation.

“Once we finally get out of it, I’m sure we’ll see better performances across the board.

“For now though, it’s a weird, weird feeling.

“Look at Manchester United, they finished third at the end of last season, but haven’t managed to win a home game yet this season.