Fantasy Premier League - Wolves players to target

For all budding wannabe managers, Fantasy Premier League makes every single game matter over an action-packed season.

With Nuno's men continually racking up the points, many will be looking at the old gold and black as must-have additions before the season kicks off on September 12.

Nathan Judah takes a look at some of the key Wolves players that could win you a fantasy title and more importantly bragging rights.

Goalkeepers

Rui Patricio of Wolverhampton Wanderers of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With 13 clean sheets to his name last season, Rui Patricio (£5.5m) will be a popular choice among fantasy managers.

He certainly falls into the 'set and forget' range of keepers with no risk of rotation and plenty of clean sheets guaranteed.

Advertising

Burnley's Nick Pope and Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel fall into the same price bracket, with Pope scoring 17 more points than the Portuguese stopper last season.

But with a lot of investment going into high-priced midfielders, managers may opt for cheaper options and potentially a rotation pair.

If you're in a draft league and pick up Patricio - you must have John Ruddy (4.5m) as back-up.

The last thing you want is to invest in a top-priced goalkeeper only for him to get injured and your number two is owned by another manager.

Advertising

It's less important in the normal game as you can make a simple transfer.

Defenders

Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Aside from the trio of a Liverpool defenders (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson) - Matt Doherty was best of the rest.

Available at a generous £6.0m, he's cheaper than the 'big three' (a whole £1.5m less than TAA) and one of the players I want in my side.

Willy Boly (£5.5m) gets an expected £1m price-hike and is less desirable than last season, however he should score more goals than he does.

You're obviously not selecting Jonny (£5.5m) with his ACL injury, but his potential replacement is an absolute bargain.

If (and it's still an IF with Wolves set to sign back-up in that position) Ruben Vinagre gets the chance to start, he's a must have at £4.5m.

More forward-thinking than Jonny, he could provide attacking returns, however Wolves' clean sheets may take a hit at the same time.

Best of the rest: Romain Saiss (£5.0m), Conor Coady (£5.0m) Max Kilman (£4.0m)

Midfielders

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Adama Traore and Diogo Jota are Wolves' most expensive midfielders priced at £6.5m

Both are interesting in their own right - but each player is a rotation risk in Nuno's ever-changing front three.

Especially after lockdown, both players found themselves in-and-out the side with diminished attacking returns.

Jota has been reclassified as a midfielder which makes him an attractive option should he become a regular and find his form.

But with the likes of Pedro Neto (who was preferred off the bench vs Sevilla) and Daniel Podence (both £5.5m) expected to have more prominent rolls this season, both may be considered a risk.

On their day, Traore and Jota can win a game single-handedly - but with rotation issues and both rarely playing the full 90 mins, they may be overlooked.

Ruben Neves is £5.5m, but that maybe too much cash to part with for a player who was outscored by Leander Dendoncker (£5.0m) last season.

Best of the rest: Joao Moutinho (£5.5m) Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.0m), Bruno Jordao (£4.5m)

Forwards

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0.

Well it's a little thin up top - and I'm not talking about my hairline!

Raul Jimenez (£8.5m) is the one and only option at this moment in time - but what an option the Mexican international is!

Seventeen goals and seven assists last season was enough to see him as the fourth highest-scoring striker in the game.

He's been very reasonably priced by Fantasy Premier League and I think he's got a fantastic chance of having another similar campaign.

With Wolves not in Europe next season, the 29-year-old should get a bit of a break with fewer midweek requirements.

Nuno is expected to bring in another striker to add competition, but make no mistake - Raul is very much number one and assured of starting every week.

Best of the rest: Leonardo Campana (£5.0m)

Nathan's 5 tips for fantasy success.

1. Pick cheap goalkeepers

2. Select wing-backs rather than central defenders (VVD the exception)

3. Try and have multiple penalty takers in your line-up.

4. Pick tried, tested and successful.

5. Identify clubs who have strong alternate gameweeks and match the players accordingly.

Nathan Judah is a fantasy football veteran of 20 years, has won two UML titles, one IDL championship and two IDL cups.