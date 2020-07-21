Wolves' Raul Jimenez and girlfriend Daniela Basso welcome first child

Basso, a Mexican actress, gave birth to the pair's baby daughter, Arya, on Tuesday morning.

Jimenez welcomed Arya into the world just hours after starring in Wolves' important 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in their quest for Europa League football.

And the 26-goal forward tweeted: "Meet the love of our life.

"Welcome princess, beautiful Arya. Start the best and most amazing adventure. We love you."

Les presentamos al amor de nuestra vida 😍 Bienvenida princesa hermosa Arya 21/07/2020 👨‍👩‍👧

Comienza la mejor y mas increíble aventura, TE AMAMOS @danielabassom #babyAJ pic.twitter.com/LT0SYGBkGw — Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) July 21, 2020

Wolves were quick to congratulate the couple, and make Arya part of the pack.

"Congratulations to Raul Jimenez and Daniela Basso. Welcome to the pack, Arya," read a post from the club's official Twitter account.

Jimenez and Basso had originally been expecting a baby boy.

The pair did a gender reveal at Molineux, which saw the striker hit a target and blue smoke go up in the air.

However, they would later find out that they were due to have a girl.

Arya's arrival also allays any Wolves fans' fears of Jimenez potentially missing Sunday's crunch clash with Chelsea to be at the birth.

The 29-year-old goal machine will be out to add to his amazing haul at Stamford Bridge.