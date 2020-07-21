Advertising
Wolves' Raul Jimenez and girlfriend Daniela Basso welcome first child
Wolves' star striker Raul Jimenez and his girlfriend Daniela Basso are celebrating after the arrival of their first child together.
Basso, a Mexican actress, gave birth to the pair's baby daughter, Arya, on Tuesday morning.
Jimenez welcomed Arya into the world just hours after starring in Wolves' important 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in their quest for Europa League football.
And the 26-goal forward tweeted: "Meet the love of our life.
"Welcome princess, beautiful Arya. Start the best and most amazing adventure. We love you."
Wolves were quick to congratulate the couple, and make Arya part of the pack.
"Congratulations to Raul Jimenez and Daniela Basso. Welcome to the pack, Arya," read a post from the club's official Twitter account.
Jimenez and Basso had originally been expecting a baby boy.
The pair did a gender reveal at Molineux, which saw the striker hit a target and blue smoke go up in the air.
However, they would later find out that they were due to have a girl.
Arya's arrival also allays any Wolves fans' fears of Jimenez potentially missing Sunday's crunch clash with Chelsea to be at the birth.
The 29-year-old goal machine will be out to add to his amazing haul at Stamford Bridge.
